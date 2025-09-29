Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 56947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.