Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 175,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 159,114 shares.The stock last traded at $113.22 and had previously closed at $108.87.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 560,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 414,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

