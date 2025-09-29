Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.68 and last traded at $46.51. 124,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,672,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. TD Cowen upgraded Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In related news, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,375. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 112,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,863.74. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,380 shares of company stock worth $549,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,556,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,995,000 after buying an additional 1,505,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,334,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,194,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,715,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

