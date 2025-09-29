Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $12.78. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 5,946 shares changing hands.

Isuzu Motors Trading Down 1.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.