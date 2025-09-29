Sun Hung Kai and (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Trading Down 19.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sun Hung Kai and Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) dropped 19.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Sun Hung Kai and Stock Down 13.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

About Sun Hung Kai and

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.