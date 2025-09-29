ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 13% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) was down 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.33 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.09 ($0.12). Approximately 10,096,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,572,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.45 ($0.14).
ImmuPharma Stock Down 14.4%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of £44.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,005.62 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.