Thor Energy (LON:THR) Announces Earnings Results

Thor Energy (LON:THR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

THR traded down GBX 0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 0.57. 857,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of £5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 0.36. Thor Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.45 and a 1 year high of GBX 1.

The Company is focused on uranium, energy metals and, recently hydrogen and helium that are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy.

Thor is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the ticker “THR”. Thor is also listed on the OTC Exchange in New York under the ticker “THORF”.

