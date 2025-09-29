TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 12,293,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 45,148,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

WULF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

TeraWulf Trading Up 7.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. TeraWulf’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TeraWulf news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 34,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 76,840 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 569,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 140,206.7% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

