StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 30.8% – Still a Buy?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 30.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 284,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 64,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

