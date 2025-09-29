Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 634,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,233,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REAX shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on REAX

Real Brokerage Stock Down 3.3%

The firm has a market cap of $866.16 million, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $540.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. On average, analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 80,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 286,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 285,892 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,036,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 259,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 567.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 235,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.