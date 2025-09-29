Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were up 1.1% on Monday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $256.00 to $260.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $222.60 and last traded at $222.17. Approximately 41,688,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 44,173,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.78.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.13.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock worth $4,939,346,118 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

