Entree Gold (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) versus Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Financial Review

Entree Gold (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) and Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entree Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 Norsk Hydro ASA 0 3 1 1 2.60

Risk and Volatility

Entree Gold has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Gold N/A N/A -229.63% Norsk Hydro ASA 4.37% 11.24% 5.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Entree Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Gold N/A N/A -$14.32 million ($0.09) -17.80 Norsk Hydro ASA $19.41 billion 0.70 $538.47 million $0.45 15.29

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Entree Gold. Entree Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norsk Hydro ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Entree Gold on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entree Gold

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina. The Hydro Aluminium Metal segment is involved in the primary aluminum production casting activities. This segment principally offers extrusion ingots, foundry alloys, and sheet and standard ingots. The Metal Markets segment sells products from the company’s primary metal plants; operates recyclers; and trades in physical and financial metals. The Hydro Extrusions segment offers extrusion profiles, building systems, and precision tubing products for construction, automotive and heating, and ventilation and air conditioning sectors, as well as operates recycling facilities. The Hydro Energy segment engages in the trading and wholesale business in Brazil; energy sourcing operations; and operation of power stations in Norway, as well as renewable energy production, such as wind and solar, battery materials, and green hydrogen. Norsk Hydro ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

