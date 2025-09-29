Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This is a 20.0% increase from Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NBXG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.28. 173,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $15.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

