Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.46, Zacks reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE JEF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.67. 2,773,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 159.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

