Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$155.94 and last traded at C$155.76, with a volume of 258369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$152.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$149.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.45. The stock has a market cap of C$69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

