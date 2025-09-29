Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12,698.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,874 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $140.96 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

