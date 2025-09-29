V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PWR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $406.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

