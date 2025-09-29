Genesis Private Wealth LLC Has $413,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $951.52 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $977.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $743.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

