GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Now Covered by Jones Trading

Equities researchers at Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut GBank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GBank Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

GBank Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GBank Financial stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. GBank Financial has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of -1.08.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). GBank Financial had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBFH. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBank Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,323,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,209,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,832,000.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

