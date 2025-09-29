Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Bought by Elser Financial Planning Inc

Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2,118.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906,055 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $63,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $72.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

