Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 1,482 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $86.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

