Insider Buying: iTech Minerals (ASX:ITM) Insider Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Gary Ferris acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00.
iTech Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.24.
iTech Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iTech Minerals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for iTech Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTech Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.