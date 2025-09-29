Insider Buying: iTech Minerals (ASX:ITM) Insider Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Gary Ferris acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00.

iTech Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.24.

Get iTech Minerals alerts:

iTech Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

iTech Minerals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an industrial and battery minerals exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite-kaolinite, graphite, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It has exploration rights in gold-bearing projects, including the Billa Kalina project located in the central Gawler Craton; the Eyre Peninsula Gold Project located in the southern Gawler Craton; and the Nackara Arc Copper-Gold project located in the Delamerian Orogen.

Receive News & Ratings for iTech Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTech Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.