GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Acquires 350,042 Shares

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain bought 350,042 shares of GQG Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.69 per share, with a total value of A$591,220.94.
Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 24th, Rajiv Jain bought 271,861 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.68 per share, with a total value of A$456,182.76.
- On Friday, September 19th, Rajiv Jain bought 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.68 per share, with a total value of A$504,000.00.
- On Monday, September 22nd, Rajiv Jain bought 466,348 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.67 per share, with a total value of A$776,469.42.
- On Tuesday, September 23rd, Rajiv Jain bought 500,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.69 per share, with a total value of A$845,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Rajiv Jain bought 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.70 per share, with a total value of A$508,800.00.
- On Thursday, September 18th, Rajiv Jain bought 279,469 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.68 per share, with a total value of A$468,948.98.
- On Monday, September 15th, Rajiv Jain bought 201,827 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.70 per share, with a total value of A$343,509.55.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Rajiv Jain purchased 246,444 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of A$420,679.91.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Rajiv Jain acquired 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.71 per share, with a total value of A$512,100.00.
- On Friday, September 5th, Rajiv Jain acquired 205,076 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$359,293.15.
GQG Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.
GQG Partners Cuts Dividend
GQG Partners Company Profile
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GQG Partners
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.