Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,507,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $199,939,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $133.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16. The company has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

