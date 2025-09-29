Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Marubeni Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $248.82, with a volume of 1614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.98.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marubeni currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.10.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.26 by $0.21. Marubeni had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.52%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marubeni Corp. will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

