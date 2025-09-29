Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 316140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 22.0% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 14,482,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,457,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,767,000 after acquiring an additional 682,480 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,778,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,614,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

