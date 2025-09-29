Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Panther Securities (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 22.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Panther Securities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Panther Securities Stock Up 0.7%

LON PNS traded up GBX 2 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 287. 4,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706. The company has a market capitalization of £49.81 million, a P/E ratio of 747.40 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 297.40. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 264 and a 12-month high of GBX 350.

Panther Securities Company Profile

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

