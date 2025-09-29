Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Panther Securities (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 22.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Panther Securities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.64%.
Panther Securities Stock Up 0.7%
LON PNS traded up GBX 2 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 287. 4,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706. The company has a market capitalization of £49.81 million, a P/E ratio of 747.40 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 297.40. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 264 and a 12-month high of GBX 350.
Panther Securities Company Profile
