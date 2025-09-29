Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 776 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $67.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

