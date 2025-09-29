Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 26.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $283.29 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

