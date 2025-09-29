Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 16025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

SAABY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Saab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded Saab to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Saab to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Saab had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

