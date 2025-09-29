MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $261.00 and last traded at $261.61, with a volume of 30614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.86.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.41.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

