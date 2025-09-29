Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.42 and last traded at C$12.28, with a volume of 327407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.