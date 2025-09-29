Enclave Advisors LLC Sells 8,822 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Enclave Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $283.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day moving average is $201.16.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.