The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 68,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.3% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

Home Depot stock opened at $410.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

