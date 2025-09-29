Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.08, with a volume of 67796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.82.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Up 2.6%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$610.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

