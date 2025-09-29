Iondrive (ASX:ION) Insider Adam Slater Acquires 3,000,000 Shares

Iondrive Limited (ASX:ION – Get Free Report) insider Adam Slater acquired 3,000,000 shares of Iondrive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00.
Iondrive Stock Performance
About Iondrive
Iondrive Limited engages in the exploration and production of battery technology materials. The company also explores for gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Southern Gold Limited and changed its name to Iondrive Limited in November 2023. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Norwood, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iondrive
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for Iondrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iondrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.