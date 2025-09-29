Iondrive (ASX:ION) Insider Adam Slater Acquires 3,000,000 Shares

Iondrive Limited (ASX:ION – Get Free Report) insider Adam Slater acquired 3,000,000 shares of Iondrive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00.

Iondrive Stock Performance

About Iondrive

Iondrive Limited engages in the exploration and production of battery technology materials. The company also explores for gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Southern Gold Limited and changed its name to Iondrive Limited in November 2023. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Norwood, Australia.

