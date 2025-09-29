Stephen Dennis Sells 412,766 Shares of Rox Resources (ASX:RXL) Stock

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Dennis sold 412,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.46, for a total transaction of A$189,459.59.

Stephen Dennis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Stephen Dennis bought 81,875 shares of Rox Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 per share, with a total value of A$20,468.75.

Rox Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a PE ratio of -6,157.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Rox Resources Company Profile

Rox Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the Youanmi Gold Project located to northeast of Perth. Rox Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

