Academies Australasia Group (ASX:AKG) Insider Acquires A$22,000.00 in Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Campbell acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00.

Christopher Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Christopher Campbell bought 70,000 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 per share, with a total value of A$7,980.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.46.

About Academies Australasia Group

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.

