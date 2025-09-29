Seascape Energy Asia (LON:SEA) Announces Earnings Results

Seascape Energy Asia (LON:SEA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Seascape Energy Asia Stock Performance

LON:SEA traded up GBX 0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,939. The company has a market capitalization of £50.44 million, a P/E ratio of -279.71 and a beta of 0.12. Seascape Energy Asia has a 12 month low of GBX 13.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.98.

Get Seascape Energy Asia alerts:

About Seascape Energy Asia

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Seascape Energy is a Southeast Asia-focused exploration and production (E&P) company focused on delivering significant value growth for its stakeholders. Leveraging deep regional insight and technical excellence across the subsurface and development lifecycle, we target underexploited opportunities with strong upside potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Seascape Energy Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seascape Energy Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.