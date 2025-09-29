Heritage Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

