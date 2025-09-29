GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 8,134 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

Shares of UNH opened at $344.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.20 and a 200-day moving average of $358.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $311.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

