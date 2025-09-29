East Star Resources (LON:EST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

East Star Resources (LON:EST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

East Star Resources Price Performance

EST stock opened at GBX 1.97 on Monday. East Star Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.81 and a 1-year high of GBX 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -467.86 and a beta of -0.90.

Get East Star Resources alerts:

About East Star Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.