Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1%

AMD opened at $159.46 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

