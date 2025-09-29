Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after buying an additional 201,826 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 881,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 658,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $98.35 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

