Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,397,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $673,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $6,354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 530,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,454,445.24. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 357,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $45,470,748.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046 in the last quarter.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 1.9%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CRCL stock opened at $127.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,038.72. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

CRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.91.

Circle Internet Group Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Further Reading

