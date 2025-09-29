Itim Group (LON:ITIM) Announces Earnings Results

Itim Group (LON:ITIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Itim Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.
Itim Group Price Performance
LON:ITIM opened at GBX 58.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £18.43 million, a PE ratio of 10,291.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Itim Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38 and a 12 month high of GBX 66.
Itim Group Company Profile
