Itim Group (LON:ITIM) Announces Earnings Results

Itim Group (LON:ITIM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Itim Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

LON:ITIM opened at GBX 58.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £18.43 million, a PE ratio of 10,291.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Itim Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38 and a 12 month high of GBX 66.

Itim Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers retail software solutions, including omni-channel sales and services, enterprise order management, price and stock optimization, and supplier management solutions.

