Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $360.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

