Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $67.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

