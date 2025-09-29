Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.7% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $595.97 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $602.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.24.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.