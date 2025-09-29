Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 837 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

